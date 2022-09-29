Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

For the first time since his MVP season, Lamar Jackson has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.
Jackson earned the award for a torrid start to his 2022 season through the first three weeks. He leads the league in quarterback rating (119.0) and passing touchdowns (10). Jackson is also tied for fifth in the league in rushing (243 yards) and has two more scores on the ground.
Jackson's 12 touchdowns are more than 30 teams have through the first three weeks. The only exceptions are his own team and the Detroit Lions. Every Ravens touchdown so far this year has been via a Jackson pass or run.
The last time Jackson won the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award was in November of 2019. That month, he and the Ravens rattled off four straight wins by a combined score of 172-46. Jackson scored 16 touchdowns in that month.
A strong case could be made that Jackson is playing better now than he did in 2019. That year, he had eight total touchdowns in his first three games. Asked Wednesday whether he feels he's ever played better football than he is right now, Jackson shrugged.
"I don't know. It's too early right now," Jackson said. "It's only three games in."
While Jackson's 2019 season ended with the ultimate individual honor, this could be just the start of the 2022 awards for the Ravens' superstar. He's already an early favorite for the league MVP, but the awards aren't shifting Jackson's focus.
"I don't feed into it; I play ball – that's all," Jackson said. "I don't feed into it, because they were just saying what they were saying. I'm still hungry about that, since the beginning of the season."