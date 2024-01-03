Presented by

Lamar Jackson Won't Play vs. Steelers

Jan 03, 2024 at 03:42 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

1324starters
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson won't play again until the playoffs.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Jackson will be inactive for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Tyler Huntley will start.

The Ravens (13-3) have the NFL's best record and have already clinched the AFC North, the No. 1 seed, and a first-round bye.

"I'm cool with it. Me and Coach talked about it," Jackson said. "I felt like it was best suitable to sit me."

It will be the sixth game against the Steelers that Jackson has missed since he became the full-time starter in 2019 due to different circumstances. He also sat out the 2019 regular-season finale against the Steelers when the Ravens had already clinched a bye. Jackson was asked whether there was an extra motivation to play against the Steelers, who need a win to have a chance of making the playoffs.

"I believe Snoop will get the job done," Jackson said. "We have guys that can go out there and ball out."

Jackson has played every game this season and is the favorite to win his second Most Valuable Player award. He is finishing the season healthy for the first time in three years and will continue to focus on the only trophy he covets – the Lombardi Trophy.

Jackson will end the regular season with career bests in completions (307), completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678), while also rushing for 821 yards. He has been on fire during Baltimore's current six-game winning streak, throwing for 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions during that span with a 109.8 quarterback rating.

His best performance of the season came last weekend against the Dolphins when he threw a season-high five touchdown passes (18-of-21, 321 yards) and had a perfect passer rating (158.3) during a 56-19 victory. Jackson said he was grateful to be playing down the stretch, after injuries to his ankle (2021) and knee (2022) kept him from finishing the last two years.

"I should have started the presser off by thanking God," Jackson said following Sunday's game. "The last two seasons, I wasn't able to fight with my team. I had to do it from the sideline and just cheer guys on, but I'm grateful for the opportunity and that we're the No 1. seed now. We just have to finish this season how we're supposed to."

Related Content

news

Jeremiah Moon's Full-Circle Moment With Marine Fan

Ravens OLB Jeremiah Moon reconnected with a fan he gave cleats to when he was a kid – after the fan was in the M&T Bank Stadium flyover.
news

Brandon Stephens, Ar'Darius Washington Return to Practice

Defensive back Ar'Darius Washington has been designated for return from IR.
news

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Second Time

Lamar Jackson posted his third career game with a perfect passer rating against the Dolphins.
news

Late for Work: Pundit Compares Lamar Jackson/Todd Monken Pairing to Michael Jordan/Phil Jackson

Why the Ravens defense is kryptonite to the NFL's two scariest offenses. Four Ravens named to ESPN's All-Pro first team. Why John Harbaugh deserves Coach of the Year consideration.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens 'Leave No Doubt' Who No. 1 Team Is

The Ravens' 56-19 thumping of the Miami Dolphins solidified their status as the best team in the NFL.
news

How the 2023 Ravens Are Different Than the 2019 Ravens

Although their records may be similar, the 2023 Ravens are better equipped to go the distance than they were in 2019.
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Flipped the Script on the Dolphins

Lamar Jackson was in complete control vs. the Dolphins. Baltimore doubled down for two touchdowns. The Ravens' defensive adjustments were critical.
news

Late for Work: Which AFC Team Stands the Best Chance of Knocking off the Ravens?

Richard Sherman doubles down on saying Lamar Jackson shouldn't win MVP. Dolphins beat writer gets blasted for criticizing John Harbaugh and Ravens for scoring late touchdown. Todd Monken earns praise for offensive explosion.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hasn't Made Decisions Yet on Who Plays vs. Steelers

'Way too early to say' if any injuries in Week 17 will impact playoff status. Ben Cleveland had an impressive showing starting at right guard. Rashod Bateman's big day could be a prelude of things to come.
news

Steelers Will Start Mason Rudolph at Quarterback vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco has hefty contract bonuses tied to the Browns advancing in the playoffs. The Bengals reflect on their season after being eliminated from playoff contention.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Dolphins

Lamar Jackson got the second-highest grade of his career. Justice Hill had his highest.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising