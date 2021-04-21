Lamar Jackson Works With Ravens Playmakers in Arizona

Ravens players opted out of attending in-person voluntary workouts this offseason, but they're still working.

For Jackson, Brown and Dobbins to visit Arizona in April to join Andrews is another example of the players' commitment to take the offense to another level. Brown talked about the approach he would take to training this offseason following Baltimore's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks ago, a video on Instagram showed Jackson and Brown working out with free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown in South Florida.

"I know this for a fact; this offseason is going to be the best offseason, and we're going to go to work," Brown said. "And we're going to come back motivated and ready to go."

The COVID-19 pandemic severely limited how much offseason time players could spend together in 2020, but Brown said it would be important for Ravens players to spend more time on the field together as they prepare for the 2021 season.