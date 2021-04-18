Ravens Players Will Not Attend In-Person Voluntary Workouts

The NFL released the offseason schedule and guidelines Wednesday as the league enters a second year in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase is set to begin Monday, April 19, with all meetings being held virtually and no on-field work. Players were permitted to work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches.

Phase 2, which is scheduled for May 17-21, would include on-field drills under guidelines prohibiting contact and limiting the amount of time spent on the field per day.

In Phase 3, which can be between May 24-June 18, teams may conduct 10 days of OTAs with players on the field for no more than two hours per day.

According to their statement, Ravens players would return to the Under Armour Performance Center at some point during that window for mandatory veteran minicamp.