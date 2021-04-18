Ravens Players Will Not Attend In-Person Voluntary Workouts

Ravens players issued a statement Saturday via the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) that they will not attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts this year, joining a growing list of teams' players to take such a stance.
The NFL released the offseason schedule and guidelines Wednesday as the league enters a second year in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first phase is set to begin Monday, April 19, with all meetings being held virtually and no on-field work. Players were permitted to work out in the weight room under the direction of the team's strength and conditioning coaches.
Phase 2, which is scheduled for May 17-21, would include on-field drills under guidelines prohibiting contact and limiting the amount of time spent on the field per day.
In Phase 3, which can be between May 24-June 18, teams may conduct 10 days of OTAs with players on the field for no more than two hours per day.
According to their statement, Ravens players would return to the Under Armour Performance Center at some point during that window for mandatory veteran minicamp.
Many other teams' players have announced the same or similar moves, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.