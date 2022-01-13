Late for Work 1/13: Should Ravens Exercise Marquise Brown's Fifth-Year Option?

Marcellus Wiley: Ravens Should Have No Hesitation in Paying Lamar Jackson

One of the biggest questions for the Ravens this offseason is whether the team and Jackson can agree on a contract extension before he enters the fifth year on his rookie deal.

The Ravens have made it clear that they are committed to Jackson, who is in line to become one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Fox Sports' Marcellus Wiley said Jackson proved just how valuable he is this season not only by what he did when he played, but also how the team fared while he was injured. The Ravens won just one of five games Jackson didn't start.

"You can't look at Lamar Jackson and look at him any other way except: 'How do we keep you? How do we make you happy? And how do we retain you at top dollar?" Wiley said on "Speak For Yourself."

Wiley compared Jackson's situation to that of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. After Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 in 2020, the Cowboys' offense struggled. This past offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

"[Jackson] proved his value to the Ravens even more so than Dak Prescott proved his value in injury last year to the Cowboys," Wiley said. "When Dak went down, the first thing we all were thinking was, 'Damn, look how much money went down with him.' Then we come to realize that actually the price tag went up because you saw them sputter without Dak Prescott.