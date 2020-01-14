Late for Work 1/14: Looking at the Ravens' Top Four Offseason Needs

LB/edge rusher Zack Baun, Wisconsin: "Baun might end up being an off-ball linebacker in the NFL, but he earned one of PFF's highest pass-rushing grades and finished second in the Big Ten in both sacks (12½) and tackles for loss (19½), behind only Ohio State star and Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young. That versatility should make him attractive to a team that needs help at linebacker and edge rusher."

C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin: "Biadasz was a first-team All-America selection by PFF in 2019 and was the website's only center with elite grades in both the run game and passing game."

DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma: "Michael Pierce, Domata Peko Sr., Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward are all unrestricted free agents in 2020. Gallimore has freaky speed for a 6-2, 302-pound tackle and had the third-best pass-rush win rate in the Big 12 (12 percent) entering the conference championship game, per PFF."

Rex Ryan: Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Absolute Idiots'

As noted in yesterday's Late for Work, Jackson's doubters couldn't wait to say, "I told you so," after the 23-year old presumptive MVP fell to 0-2 in the playoffs. Not only is it petty, it's a lazy, narrow-minded take. Or, as outspoken former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Rex Ryan categorized it, "idiotic."