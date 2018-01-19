Late for Work 1/19: Jefferson Doubles Down on Landry, Mock Draft Jokes, Chances of Drafting QB

If the Ravens end up selecting an offensive lineman or, yes, even a defender, in the first round, that doesn't mean they can't find playmakers in the second, third and even later rounds.

It hasn't happened a lot in the Ravens' recent draft history, but Zrebiec believes that's partly because they aren't giving themselves enough opportunities.

"The Ravens have been criticized for not being aggressive enough in trading up in the first round to land elite offensive players," he wrote. "That's a legitimate complaint, but it's also simplistic to suggest that's their primary problem because offensive playmakers are being found in every round."

Zrebiec cites a long list of offensive players that were selected in middle and late rounds that have been successful in the NFL. You know lots of them, including New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas (second round), Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (second round), Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (second round) and Atlanta Falcons running backs Devonta Freeman (fourth round) and Tevin Coleman (third round).

"The Ravens, though, aren't giving themselves enough chances to hit on some of these guys, and that's true particularly early in drafts when the odds of finding offensive playmakers obviously increase significantly," Zrebiec wrote.

Here are the draft numbers since the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory:

Of the 17 picks in the first three rounds, three have been offensive skill position players (TE Crockett Gillmore, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Maxx Williams)

Of the 46 total picks, 22 have gone to offensive players and 24 to defense. But, only 12 of those offensive players were running backs, wide receivers or tight ends.

"For a team that has struggled mightily mounting a consistent and explosive offense and has had particular problems developing wide receivers, why aren't the Ravens taking more shots drafting offensive skill-position players regardless of the round?" asked Zrebiec. "The more swings they take, the better chance they have of hitting on a few of these guys.

"My guess is the Ravens will use five or six of their projected eight picks this year on offensive players, but I thought that last year, too."

Chances Ravens Draft a Quarterback in April

ESPN looked at all 32 NFL teams, and rated the likelihood that each would draft a quarterback in April. The scale looks like this:

4: Very likely in Rounds 1-3

3: Likely, but on Day 3

2: 50-50 chance

1: Not likely

The Ravens were given a high 3.5 rating, meaning they'll probably draft a QB, but not on Day 1. That's really no surprise since Head Coach John Harbaugh already said earlier this month that the Ravens will consider doing so, given Joe Flacco's veteran status and the need for a backup.

"[This] is major news for a franchise that hasn't taken a passer in the first five rounds since selecting Joe Flacco in 2008," ESPN wrote. "The timing is right to look for a potential quarterback of the future, and the best bet is Baltimore will look to take one in the third round – where the Ravens expect to have a compensatory pick – or the fourth round.

"Flacco turned 33 years old this month and has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, but the Ravens are married to him contractually for a couple of more years, so there isn't an urgency to draft a quarterback in the first round. The idea would be to add a young option who can back up Flacco and be groomed as a possible replacement."

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