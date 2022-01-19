Late for Work 1/19: Ravens Named a 'Dark-Horse Destination' for Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson

Pundits Say Rebuilding Defense Should Be Ravens' Top Priority

The Ravens and strong defense have been synonymous throughout the franchise's history. This season, however, the unit finished 25th overall and last defending the pass, and had issues with tackling, giving up big plays and finishing games.

Injuries to key players were a major factor but not the sole reason for the defense's decline. ESPN's Jamison Hensley said rebuilding the defense should be the Ravens' No. 1 priority this offseason.

"After years of building an offense around Lamar Jackson, it's time to put more focus on the defense," Hensley wrote.

Every positional group needs to be addressed and there could be as many as four new starters, according to Hensley.

"Baltimore needs to address the defensive line because Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams — who combined for 1,012 snaps this season — are free agents," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens need to address middle linebacker after moving former first-round pick Patrick Queen out of that spot. They need to address their pass rush after ranking 22nd in sacks (34). And they also need to address the secondary, which needs a playmaking safety and a No. 3 cornerback."

Russell Street Report's Rob Shields said the Ravens need to prioritize defense in the draft.

"This team needs a major influx of talent and youth to the defense and I think with nine picks in the first four rounds, we could easily see five or six defensive players chosen," Shields wrote.

Two pending free agents who raised their stock in 2021 and would be good fits for the Ravens are interior defensive linemen D.J. Jones of the San Francisco 49ers and Maliek Collins of the Houston Texans, PFF's Brad Spielberger wrote.

"Jones accrued 40 defensive stops in 2021 after amassing 43 total in his first four seasons," Spielberger wrote. "His 14 tackles for loss or no gain in 2021 were second to only Aaron Donald among all interior defenders despite playing roughly half as many snaps as the Los Angeles Rams' phenom.