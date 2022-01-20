Late for Work 1/20: Do the Ravens Need to 'Go Big' in the Draft?

Do Ravens Need to 'Go Big' Early in the Draft?

There are needs across the Ravens roster, but The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec believes it makes sense for the team to fortify the offensive and defensive lines early in the upcoming draft.

"The most successful Ravens teams all had the ability to control the line of scrimmage," Zrebiec wrote. "Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta will surely have that in mind this offseason as he works to improve a team that finished 8-9 this season and had its roster gutted by injuries. The Ravens have myriad needs, but it's hard to stray too far from their offensive and defensive fronts."

Zrebiec noted that The Athletic's Dane Brugler has the Ravens "going big" in his two-round mock draft.

Brugler mocked Georgia defensive tackle Travon Walker (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) to the Ravens with the 14th-overall pick, and Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) in the second round at No. 45 overall.

Zrebiec broke down the pros and cons of those selections.

"The Ravens crave versatile defensive linemen and Walker can pretty much line up anywhere with his size and skill set," Zrebiec wrote. "Some scouts even believe that he has the athleticism to play on the edge in the NFL although he probably profiles best in a 3-4 defense at the defensive end spot. That would make him the likely successor to [Calais] Campbell if he moves on.

"As for Petit-Frere in the second round, the Ravens' need for offensive tackle depth is well documented. … He's big with an ability and desire to finish in the run game. He's also extremely athletic for a lineman of his size and proved a nice fit blocking in Ohio State's zone-heavy run scheme. There are concerns about how he'll perform as a pass blocker at the next level, but he has plenty to work with in terms of both strength and quickness."

As for the arguments against selecting Walker and Petit-Frere, Zrebiec wrote: "The Ravens will have to be really confident that Walker will develop as a pass rusher at the next level. There is a lot to like about Walker and Brugler isn't alone in his opinion that the former Bulldog might very well become one of the best defensive players in this draft class. But to justify being picked in the first half of the first round, Walker will have to be more than a dominant run defender at the next level.

"Any questions on Petit-Frere would center on the fit. The Ravens allowed the most sacks in franchise history in 2021. Only the Chicago Bears surrendered more sacks than the Ravens this past season. And many of the questions on Petit-Frere are about his technique and ability as a pass blocker. The top tackles, however, fly off the board, so there will be red flags on just about every offensive tackle taken after Day 1."