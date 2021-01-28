Late for Work 1/28: The Ravens May Already Have a No. 1 Wide Receiver

While DeCosta and the Ravens are currently scouting the next wide receiver class at the Senior Bowl, the notion that the Ravens need to sign a "true No. 1 wide receiver" has heated up — as it does seemingly every offseason.

But is it possible a pass-catcher of that caliber is already on the team?

In Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, the Ravens may have their future WR1 under contract, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote.

The 2019 first-round pick showed glimpses of his considerable talent during his rookie season while recovering from Lisfranc surgery that required two screws in his foot, and a number of pundits predicted a breakout season for him in 2020. Brown fell short of those expectations, but he finished the season strong.

"As the offense reignited over the season's final two months, Brown flashed his first-round pedigree," Shaffer wrote. "With the return and resurgence of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Brown's deep-threat ability resurfaced. With the evolution of coordinator Greg Roman's passing attack, there was a preview of what a breakout 2021 might look like for the former Oklahoma star."

After a midseason slump, Brown had 534 receiving yards and six touchdown catches over his final eight games (including 196 yards in two playoff games) in a run-first offense.

"According to a review of his offensive snaps with Jackson at quarterback, Brown averaged 2.33 yards per route run, a metric considered one of the more reliable indicators of wide receiver ability. In the NFL, that's in elite company," Shaffer wrote. "Only 11 players finished the 2020 season with more than 2.33 yards per route run, according to PlayerProfiler. The league leaders should be no surprise: Davante Adams (2.91), A.J. Brown (2.76) and Julio Jones (2.7).

"But Marquise Brown's end-of-season production, at least on a per-play basis, was better than that of even big-play receivers like Tyreek Hill (2.26 yards per route run) and D.K. Metcalf (2.12)."