Late for Work 1/31: Top Offseason Priority? Improving Injury Prevention

Three Ravens in PFF Top 100 Free Agents List

The Ravens front office has its work cut out for it as three pending Ravens free agents rank among PFF's Top 100 free agents.

However, the two highest ranked free agents, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston, are seasoned veterans who were last caught sitting on the bench soaking up the final moments of their 2021 season.

Calais Campbell

PFF Rank: 30

"The ageless wonder Calais Campbell is in the midst of another very strong season now at 35 years of age, with his 86.6 grade well above any of the other pending free agent interior defenders. He's a better run defender at this stage in his career than he is a pass-rusher, but he can still win his one-on-one matchup and get upfield in a hurry now and then. Much like his former teammate Larry Fitzgerald, Campbell will likely continue to play on strong one-year deals until he decides to hang up the cleats."

Justin Houston

PFF Rank: 37

"After grading below 79.0 just once in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs — his rookie season — Houston signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He debuted with 60 quarterback pressures for the Colts but posted a career-low 64.4 pass-rush grade in 2020. It was the first sub-70.0 mark of his career, and his 32 quarterback pressures were his fewest in a full season since his rookie season in 2011. The salary cap drop of the 2020 offseason could not have come at a worse time, and Houston eventually agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens for less than what several other teams were reportedly offering. His seven quarterback hits halfway through the 2021 season rank tied for ninth among edge rushers. He should be able to bounce back in a better market."

Sammy Watkins

PFF Rank: 100

"Watkins may be on his third team in as many seasons, finishing the 2021 season lower on the depth chart than where he started. His 394 receiving yards this year marks the lowest total of his career. The former No. 4 overall pick will always present an intriguing option to teams, but at this stage in his career, he is purely a depth receiver that hopefully can command the defense's attention to free up the top playmakers."