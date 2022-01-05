Late for Work 1/5: Pending Free Agent Bradley Bozeman Says He's 'in Limbo'

Pending Free Agent Bradley Bozeman Says He's 'in Limbo'

With the regular season ending Sunday, many players on the Ravens' roster are possibly playing their final game in the purple and black.

One of those players is center Bradley Bozeman, who becomes a pending unrestricted free agent at the season's conclusion. Bozeman discussed how this could be the final game for him as a Raven with 105.7 The Fan.

"That is definitely a possibility," Bozeman said. "On the flip side of that, I've enjoyed every single snap, every single second in this city, with this organization, with the people around me. … I'm so grateful and so thankful for everyone that's been involved – from the reporters, to the coaches, to the organization. I'm just so thankful and so blessed to be able to be part of something so special. Whatever happens, happens. Unfortunately, it's still a business at the end of the day. We'll kind of find out here in the next couple months.

"We'll see what happens. It's kind of – we're in limbo right now, like you said. I'm going to take it all in for sure because I don't know for sure if it will be my last one [or] if we get the opportunity to make it into the playoffs. I'm going to love every second of that also. … We'll definitely be relishing the moment."