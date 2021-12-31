News & Notes: Patrick Mekari Isn't Locked Into Right Tackle Long-Term

Dec 31, 2021 at 04:42 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

123121-NN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/C Patrick Mekari

After signing a three-year contract extension, Patrick Mekari remains willing to line up wherever the Ravens ask.

Mekari took over as the starting right tackle this season and has played at a high level despite having little experience at the position. It wasn't the original plan for Mekari to play right tackle, but with All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) out for the season after Week 1, Alejandro Villanueva moved from right tackle to left tackle and Mekari found his home on the right side.

If he remains at right tackle next season, Mekari is fine with that. But he can play all five positions on the offensive line, so if the Ravens ask Mekari to play guard or center in the future, he won't hesitate.

"My understanding is that I'm still employed by the Ravens, and whatever they ask me to do, that's my job," Mekari said.

"When Ronnie's injury happened, I kind of just got thrown into that position, and I just wanted to make the most of it. When I get an opportunity, I just want to capitalize on it, and that's what happened. I knew I could play tackle and guard and center – wherever they need me to play – but the circumstances this year just forced me into that position. And it's unfortunate that an injury had to happen for me to be in that position, but I'm grateful for where I'm at, and I just want to keep moving forward."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Mekari's success at right tackle this season does not change the team's outlook on where he fits long-term. Baltimore also has Stanley, Villanueva and Ja'Wuan James under contract for next season.

"I think a big part of his value is that he can do all the jobs," Harbaugh said. "That's a talent. That's not something that you see every day. It's not always celebrated, but that kind of versality is a big plus in a football team, especially on the offensive line. So, no – I think we see him exactly the same way as we did before, and we see that he has excellent value.

"He's the best. He's one of the best guys you'll ever come across. He does all the things that if you're a young player and you want to look at how to be successful in the National Football League, what priorities [to have], how to organize yourself, how to work [and] how to make the most of yourself as a football player, he's the guy to look at, because he does it perfectly, day-in and day-out. I just have great admiration for him, great respect for him. [I'm] very happy for him; it's well-deserved."

Money Won't Change Mekari's Mindset

Mekari signed his new contract wearing a blue collar work shirt with his name on it, perfect for a blue collar guy.

After being undrafted and entering the NFL with plenty of doubters, his attire when signing his contract was not a coincidence.

"That's kind of what the team embodies, we're just hardworking people," Mekari said. "When they told me I had to go up and sign, I was just getting ready for practice. I thought at least I should have something [like] a button-up shirt on. So, I looked in my locker, saw the button-up shirt, I said, 'This will be perfect.'

"I'm still undrafted. That doesn't change, so the mindset stays the same – that I still have to get better, still have to prove myself every day – and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Many players have a specific purchase in mind to make after signing a new deal, but not Mekari. Don't worry about him splurging on anything frivolous, staying true to his nature.

"If it was really up to me, I'd get a coffee can, I'd put the money in it, and I'd put it underneath my bed," Mekari said. "But my financial advisor does not advise me to do that."

With the Ravens fighting to make the playoffs, Mekari's mind is on Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2019, Mekari became the starting center after Matt Skura suffered a major knee injury against the Rams. Mekari stepped in and played well against All-Pro Aaron Donald, holding him to just one tackle and no sacks. Two years later, Mekari is facing the Rams again, just days after signing a new contract.

It seems playing the Rams brings major change in Mekari's life, but he's not getting caught up in the symbolism.

"We're just very focused on the game we have ahead," Mekari said. "I haven't really thought about the correlation – that was my first game and now I signed a new contract [before] this game – but we're just looking forward to this week. They're a great opponent, it's a great challenge, and I'm excited to go out there and play."

Tyler Huntley Says COVID-19 Took a Toll

Tyler Huntley returned to practice Thursday and says he'll be ready to start Sunday if Lamar Jackson can't. However, Huntley said he had symptoms last weekend when he missed the Cincinnati Bengals game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

"I had some tough symptoms," Huntley said. "It really hit me Friday. It was very hurting that I couldn't go to the game, and then, too, it was Christmas when I found out I was positive, so it was a tough little weekend for me. But I'm feeling way better now."

Huntley has responded with poise whenever called upon this season, and says he won't play tentatively if he starts Sunday in a must-win situation.

"I'm treating it just like another week," Huntley said. "We've just got to get a win."

Reports: David Sharpe Will Be Signed to 53-Man Roster

Offensive tackle David Sharpe will be signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Guard/tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, so Sharp would add depth to the Ravens offensive line, particularly as a backup tackle. Sharpe has already seen action in one game this season, playing off the bench at right tackle against the Green Bay Packers.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Rams: Anthony Averett Ruled Out, Odafe Oweh Doubtful

The Ravens might be without two of their top remaining defensive players this week. Wide receiver Marquise Brown is sick and questionable.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Rams

Mark Andrews is on the cusp of history, but could match up against a stingy cornerback. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has not done well under pressure this season.
news

Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance' to Play Sunday vs. Rams

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday or Friday, but the Ravens are not ruling him out.
news

Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 17 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Best Tight End in the NFL: Mark Andrews' Historic Season

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews has ascended to the top of the tight end heap this offseason.
news

Late For Work 12/31 What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Rams Showdown

A few media members see Sunday as a chance for the Ravens to steal a late-season win. Media praises signing Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension. Ben Roethlisberger sends message that next week's game at M&T Bank Stadium will be his last.
news

Ravens Place Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve

The second-year offensive lineman suffered two knee injuries this season.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Sits Out Thursday's Practice

One day after practicing on a limited basis, Lamar Jackson was not on the field when the Ravens opened practice Thursday. 
news

Ravens Sign Versatile Offensive Lineman Patrick Mekari to Contract Extension

Patrick Mekari has been a strong right tackle this season and has the versatility to play every position on the line. He'll be under contract through the 2024 season.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Bust Out Rare Uniform for Must-Win Rams Game

Baltimore will wear its purple jersey and purple pants against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Tyler Huntley, Justin Madubuike Activated From COVID-19 List

Tyler Huntley will be available if Lamar Jackson isn't ready. Justin Madubuike returns to the defensive line rotation. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson was activated and returned to the practice squad.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising