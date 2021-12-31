News & Notes: Patrick Mekari Isn't Locked Into Right Tackle Long-Term

After being undrafted and entering the NFL with plenty of doubters, his attire when signing his contract was not a coincidence.

"That's kind of what the team embodies, we're just hardworking people," Mekari said. "When they told me I had to go up and sign, I was just getting ready for practice. I thought at least I should have something [like] a button-up shirt on. So, I looked in my locker, saw the button-up shirt, I said, 'This will be perfect.'

"I'm still undrafted. That doesn't change, so the mindset stays the same – that I still have to get better, still have to prove myself every day – and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Many players have a specific purchase in mind to make after signing a new deal, but not Mekari. Don't worry about him splurging on anything frivolous, staying true to his nature.

"If it was really up to me, I'd get a coffee can, I'd put the money in it, and I'd put it underneath my bed," Mekari said. "But my financial advisor does not advise me to do that."

With the Ravens fighting to make the playoffs, Mekari's mind is on Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2019, Mekari became the starting center after Matt Skura suffered a major knee injury against the Rams. Mekari stepped in and played well against All-Pro Aaron Donald, holding him to just one tackle and no sacks. Two years later, Mekari is facing the Rams again, just days after signing a new contract.

It seems playing the Rams brings major change in Mekari's life, but he's not getting caught up in the symbolism.