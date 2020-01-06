Late for Work 1/6: Bill Polian Leaves Lamar Jackson Off His All-Pro Ballot

"The wild-card Titans earned the right to play in the divisional round next weekend at M&T Bank Stadium — and they did it the hard way," The Baltimore Sun's Peter Schmuck wrote. "No one should assume that game will be a formality for the Ravens, even if they will be well-rested and a nearly double-digit favorite."

In some ways, Tennessee's wild-card win in New England was reminiscent of the Ravens' 2009 wild-card win against the Patriots. Ryan Tannehill only threw for 72 yards in the win as the Titans relied on 182 rushing yards from Derrick Henry.

The only quarterback to throw for less yards in a playoff win was Joe Flacco against the Patriots in 2009 (34). Ray Rice rushed for 159 yards in that game, including an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage.

Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler sees a similar style team to what Harbaugh has built in Baltimore.

"The Titans are an opponent that the Ravens can truly understand," Schisler wrote. "The Titans look like they could be a year or two away from a championship, and they're trying to steal one as the sixth seed in the playoffs. The Ravens have been in that position in the not too distant past. The Ravens made the playoffs five straight years to finally win the whole thing. The Ravens know what makes the Titans tick, because it's the same thing that has always fueled the infamous chip on the Ravens' collective shoulders."

As NBC Sports' Peter King pointed out, Henry is on a historic run (literally). He's rushed for 1,078 yards in the last seven games, averaging 6.23 yards per carry.

"The Ravens' three-man front averages 328 pounds, which is good, because they'll need that beef," King wrote.

That poses a challenge for the Ravens, who, at times, have struggled to contain the edge in the run game. But Baltimore's most significant advantage in the eyes of pundits? The fact that the Titans haven't faced Jackson this season.