Late for Work 1/6: Who Could Be Playing Their Last Game as a Raven?

"If the season ended today, the Ravens would have the No. 16 pick in the draft," Bruton wrote. "When we look at what transpired this season to even put Baltimore in this unenviable position, the offensive line stands out. It's something the team must address this offseason, whether it makes the playoffs or not. … The season went off the rails as injuries and poor play along the unit dictated games, with a particularly ugly seven-sack blemish against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. In the all-important game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, Baltimore let a win slip through its hands in the fourth quarter when Tyler Huntley was sacked on 3rd-and-goal from the 9-yard line, leading to the Rams' game-winning touchdown on the next drive."

As noted in yesterday's LFW, the Ravens and center Bradley Bozeman have not reached an agreement on a new contract and Mekari has a history of playing center. If the Ravens and Bozeman part ways, Mekari could take over the center role once more and the trio of Kinnard, Alejandro Villanueva and Ja'Waun James could compete for the starting right tackle role, if all are back next year.

Bruton isn't alone in linking Kinnard to the Ravens, as CBS Sports Josh Edwards' latest mock draft paired Kinnard with the Ravens at pick No. 18.

"Baltimore can lean into its identity with the selection of Kinnard," Edwards wrote. "The return of J.K. Dobbins and the selection of the Wildcat will signal that the team's run game is back with a vengeance."