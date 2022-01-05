News & Notes: Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith Not Sure They're Ready to Retire

Toward the end of every season, veteran players are often asked if they plan to retire. Calais Campbell and Jimmy Smith fall into that category.

It takes intense weekly preparation for Campbell to play at a high level at age 35, but he still loves to compete in his 14th season and he loves doing it for the Ravens.

Campbell hopes the Ravens make the playoffs Sunday, but knows the percentages are stacked heavily against them. An impending free agent, Campbell hasn't decided if he will play another season and will cherish every moment of the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"You have to appreciate the possibility of the finality of it," Campbell said. "I feel pretty good right now. Who knows? I might be willing to do it again.

"I do know that I love being a Raven. This has been a great journey these last two years. This place is definitely special, and I've got a lot of guys in this locker room who I respect, want in my foxhole any day of the week."

Smith is finishing his 11th season and knows Sunday could be his swan song. He's coming off his best game of the year, playing every defensive snap in the 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, including a huge tackle for loss that forced a key late-game fourth down. Smith said that game, after spending much of the year on the sideline, made him feel like he has more left in the tank.

Though he's been plagued by injuries again this season, Smith has a history of rising in big moments, a quality that has always resonated with Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"He's had to battle some adversities in terms of injuries and things like that," Harbaugh said. "But when the time comes, he always shows up and plays good football. He did that last week. I have a lot respect for him, admire him, consider him a good friend. Jimmy Smith has been an anchor here in the secondary in Baltimore for many years."

Smith left the door open to returning next season, but retirement is also a possibility.

"I'm not going to sit here and act like I don't think about it," Smith said. "But then again, I get out there last week and I'm like, 'I can probably still play.'

"It's tough because I'm a football player. I love it. This is my life. But it is a grind. It's something you have to mentally prepare yourself the older you get. I've been doing this my entire life. I don't know what it's like to be free. I kind of want to go to the other side and be able to spend that time with my family. Then the other part of me is, 'Bro you know dang well you're a football player and you want to be on that field.'"

If he plays another season, Smith only wants to play for Baltimore.