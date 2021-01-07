Late for Work 1/7: ESPN Pundits Believe Ravens Are Most Vulnerable Wild-Card Favorite

ESPN Pundits Believe Ravens Are Most Vulnerable Favorite This Weekend

Seven ESPN NFL pundits were asked which underdog is most likely to pull off an upset among this weekend's six wild-card games, and three went with the Tennessee Titans, who are three-point underdogs against the Ravens on Sunday.

ESPN's Mike Clay remembers the Titans defeating the Ravens in the playoffs a year ago and in a regular-season game in November, and he said the same result this time would not be a surprise.

"This weekend, a Titans team that ranked second in the NFL in offensive touchdowns is a home underdog against those very same Ravens. Baltimore leads the NFL in scoring differential and is peaking at the right time, but no one should be surprised if the Titans get the job done for a third straight time," Clay wrote.

Field Yates expressed a similar sentiment.

"While home-field advantage has been mitigated this season, I'm still optimistic that Tennessee can repeat what it did a year ago in defeating the Ravens again on the back (or legs, I suppose) of Derrick Henry," Yates wrote. "Running back is a position where teams have been able to find reasonable replacement options when needed ... but Derrick Henry is irreplaceable."

There's no denying the Titans' offensive firepower and Henry's ability to take over a game, but Tennessee's defense ranked No. 28 in yards allowed and No. 24 in points allowed. Still, Mina Kimes believes the Titans have a good chance of prevailing Sunday.

"The Titans' defense is the worst in the playoffs, but I think their offense is feisty enough to knock the Ravens — who have faced an easy slate as of late — off their game," Kimes wrote.

Perhaps this makes for good bulletin board material for the Ravens. Or perhaps not. Yesterday, tight end Mark Andrews discounted the notion that the Ravens need any extra motivation.

"This team is already extremely motivated and hungry, and [there is] a fire under us," Andrews said. "If you're not, and it takes that to get you going, then you're kind of doing the wrong thing."

Dan Graziano had a starkly different opinion about the outcome of the Ravens-Titans game than his ESPN colleagues. He predicted the Ravens to win by double digits.

"Tennessee plays basically no defense whatsoever," Graziano wrote. "Baltimore is coming off a 400-yard rushing game. The Ravens feel good about where their offense is right now, and they should be able to get up on the porous Titans D early and run the game the way they want to run it. It doesn't hurt that Baltimore's secondary is as healthy as it has been in a while."