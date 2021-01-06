Late for Work 1/6: Two Ravens Players Who Could Be Playoff X-Factors

Two Ravens Players Who Could Be Playoff X-Factors

We've talked extensively about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' weapons, but who could step up as X-factors?

Every year, we see players nobody expected emerge on Super Bowl teams.

Pundits believe those Ravens this year could be Justin Tucker and Yannick Ngakoue.

"The Ravens' kicker will forever be their secret weapon, or perhaps their most unique weapon," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "It's an incredible end-game advantage for the Ravens to know that if they can just get him within 60 yards of the uprights, they have a genuine chance to win. The most recent example came in Week 14, when he drilled a 55-yard field goal to beat the Browns with 2 seconds left."

Tucker doesn't fly under the radar because he's widely considered the best kicker in the NFL, but he certainly gives the Ravens an advantage most teams don't have. And most people don't think of a kicker when talking about biggest weapons.

Tucker has been nearly automatic in the postseason, connecting on 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and 25-of-25 on extra-point attempts.

And yes, he's made the big kicks when they matter. During his rookie season, Tucker's 47-yard field goal in double overtime against the Denver Broncos sent the Ravens to the AFC Championship game. They went on to win the Super Bowl, where Tucker hit two more fourth-quarter field goals.

Kicking can decide a game, especially when opponents become more evenly matched in the postseason.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon also believes Ngakoue, a pass rusher the Ravens traded for early in the season, could be a difference-maker in the playoffs.

"While Tennessee's pass rush (or lack thereof) is a major issue, the Ravens had turned it on with 11 sacks in their previous two games before coasting in a Week 17 blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals," Gagnon wrote. "Yannick Ngakoue was a huge factor during that run and is quietly up to eight sacks, four forced fumbles and 10 quarterbacks hits on a season that has seen him bounce around from two other teams to Baltimore.

"He, Calais Campbell and Matt Judon will be tasked with setting the tone with big plays against a Tennessee offensive line that won't have either starter at tackle that it had when these teams met last January (Jack Conklin is in Cleveland, and Taylor Lewan is on injured reserve)."

General Manager Eric DeCosta sent a third-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Ngakoue with the hope that it would bolster the Ravens' pass rush. Baltimore sacked Ryan Tannehill just once during the divisional round loss to Tennessee last season and twice in their regular-season matchup this year.