Late for Work 10/1: That Was Sweet. Really Sweet. How Did the Ravens Do It?

No question, the mishaps gave the Steelers life in a contest that they'd been second best in thus far. Though they'll need to avoid them in the future, the Ravens displayed excellent character by not letting them snowball.

"The way the game played out revealed the mental toughness of this Ravens team," The Baltimore Sun’s Peter Schmuck wrote.

Offensive Line Keeps Talented Pittsburgh Pass Rush Quiet

For the second straight game, Baltimore's offensive line was up against a dynamic pass rush. In Week 3, the Ravens had to contend with the Denver Broncos, led by superstar outside linebacker Von Miller. Last night, the Ravens squared off with Pittsburgh, which entered the game tied for the second-most sacks in the NFL.

In both games, the offensive line allowed just two sacks, which Pro Football Focus listed as Baltimore's key to the game.

"The Ravens' offensive line handled the Steelers' pass-rush," PFF wrote. "Part of the reason Flacco was at a high level was due to the fact he was able to sit back in the pocket calmly and take whatever the coverages gave him, as he was in no threat."

Though the offensive line did do an excellent job, it was aided by Pittsburgh's strategy. With the Ravens passing game firing on all cylinders, the Steelers tried to limit the space afforded to Baltimore's receivers by dropping more men into coverage.

"The Ravens' offensive line is playing really well but also because the Steelers chose not to blitz. He Flacco] was sacked just twice,” [CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote. "We understand Pittsburgh's game plan -- their secondary has been exposed all season and to mitigate that eventuality, defensive coordinator Keith Butler decided to drop seven and eight guys into coverage. Turns out, it didn't matter."

The entire unit performed at a high level, though right tackle James Hurst stood out to the NBC broadcasting crew during the game.

"Big matchup on the outside with right tackle James Hurst, a very good pass blocker, going up against [Steelers linebacker] T.J. Watt, and Hurst has done a pretty good number on him," Collinsworth said. "You'll see, time after time, Flacco really being able to step up in the pocket and take that extra second or so."

Indeed, it was a standout game for Hurst, who had been locked in a battle with rookie Orlando Brown Jr. all summer to earn the starting right tackle job. After an outstanding preseason by Brown, many pundits questioned why Hurst became the starter. However, Hurst has "done a fine job at right tackle these first four weeks," according to Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle Barber.

"Much of the praise will shift to Flacco and understandably so, but the Ravens' offensive line kept him clean nearly all game and allowed him the time to carve up the Steelers' defense," PFF wrote.

Creativity Pays Off for Offense, and Baffles NBC's Broadcast Team

One of the main criticisms facing the Ravens' offense in past years was that it was predictable, making it easy for opposing defenses to prepare for.

In the first three weeks of the season, the Ravens showed those descriptions are no longer apt for their offense. Then, during a primetime game, Mornhinweg took it to a whole other level in a play-calling display that baffled the Steelers for much of the game, and probably made numerous defensive coordinators around the league take notice.

"Mornhinweg again caught an opponent off-balance with his inventive game planning," Walker wrote.