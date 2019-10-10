Late for Work 10/10: The Case for Acquiring Stefon Diggs, Eric Berry

"The chances that the Vikings trade Diggs, at least during the regular season, are slim," Barnwell wrote. "He's a valuable player on a team that expects to contend for a Super Bowl." If the Vikings were to consider trading Diggs, Barnwell wrote he "can't imagine the Vikings taking anything less than a first-round pick as part of the deal."

Eric Berry Would Be 'Fantastic Veteran Addition'

In addition to all the trade speculation, there has also been chatter about whether the Ravens should sign former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry, who is a free agent. The talk has ramped up in light of Ravens safety Tony Jefferson suffering a season-ending injury (torn ACL) last Sunday.

Ebony Bird's Richard Bradshaw believes Berry, who was released by the Chiefs in March after nine seasons, would be a valuable acquisition for the Ravens.

"There was once a time when Eric Berry and Earl Thomas reigned supreme in the NFL as the league's top-two safeties," Bradshaw wrote. "They were interchangeable as to who was better, but they excelled and looked to be future Hall of Famers. Teams would dream about having one of them on their team, let alone both. That could become a reality for the Baltimore Ravens.

"Of course, adding Eric Berry in 2019 isn't the same as adding him just a few seasons ago. Nonetheless, Berry still has some juice left in the tank and could be a fantastic veteran addition to the Ravens defense."

Bradshaw contends Berry's significant injury history (he's played just three games total the past two seasons) and age (30) should not deter the Ravens from signing him.

"In Eric Berry, you have a dude who survived cancer and has come back stronger than ever from it," Bradshaw wrote. "Berry has torn both his Achilles tendon and his ACL and still played at a high-level. Don't let his past or age fool you; Berry is still a high-quality safety.

"To add on to this, Eric Berry strikes fear into the heart of opposing offenses. Not only is Berry a surprisingly good player with the ball in his hands, but he is an absolute thumper. Berry punishes receivers who dare march in his direction."

Baltimore Beatdown's Kyle P Barber took the opposing viewpoint regarding whether the Ravens should sign Berry.

"Berry isn't on a roster due to money, I'd wager," Barber wrote. "He's not playing due to turning 31 in two months and still recovering from his torn Achilles and the follow-up diagnosis, Haglund's deformity," which is a bony enlargement on the back of the heel.

"Say Berry is on the low-end of Haglund's deformity and only experiencing minor discomfort," Barber added. "He still has to learn the Ravens defense. That's not an easy read, it's a complex scheme where Berry needs to learn the entire system."