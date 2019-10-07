Ravens Have 'Utmost Confidence' in Tony Jefferson's Replacements

"Chuck has been playing a little more than DeShon, but DeShon is ready to play. There's no question about that," Harbaugh said. "He's been chomping at the bit to play."

The Ravens will also need to figure out who wears the helmet with the communication system in it moving forward. Baltimore gave Jefferson the job two weeks ago after linebacker Patrick Onwuasor began the year with it. Harbaugh said it is undetermined as of now.

Meanwhile, Jefferson will go to work trying to return from a brutal knee injury.

"Tony Jefferson, obviously, is the heart and soul of us, a leader, and a great player," Harbaugh said. "He's just a high-energy player – a guy that flies around, makes plays, a big communicator for us in the back end. So those are going to be challenging things.