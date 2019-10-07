Ravens Have 'Utmost Confidence' in Tony Jefferson's Replacements

Oct 07, 2019 at 04:19 PM
100719_ChuckDeShon

Tony Jefferson's season is over with a torn ACL and more damage to his left knee, as an MRI since Sunday's game confirmed. Jefferson was officially placed on injured reserve Monday.

But as tough a blow as it is to lose a "heart and soul" member of the team, as Head Coach John Harbaugh put it Monday, Harbaugh is also confident in the Ravens' replacements.

Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott are two players Baltimore has been high on for quite some time, and now both will get an extended opportunity to show what they can do.

"Those two young guys will do a heck of a job," Harbaugh said. "I'm very confident in those guys. We'll have to overcome it."

Harbaugh said Clark and Elliott will share the role. Earl Thomas III is the team's free safety, and Clark and Elliott's different styles could make them a strong 1-2 punch.

"We'll have to figure out where we want to play them, how we do the groups, how we do the packages, what they play, where they play," Harbaugh said. "We have the utmost confidence in those two guys."

Clark is in his third NFL season. The sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech has played in all but one game of his NFL career, mostly on special teams but also in spot duty on defense. He started two games when Jefferson was out with an ankle injury last season, and picked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Ravens players have said Clark is the smartest player on the field, and Harbaugh said that was also reflected in the scouting report Baltimore got back in 2017.

"That was in the reports and you saw it on tape," Harbaugh said. "He played really, really, solid football. He knew what he was doing out there, was a really good tackler, was always in the right spots. … That's the kind of guys we like."

Elliott is really in his first season after a broken forearm ended his rookie campaign in the preseason. He was also a sixth-round pick out of a big-time college football program (Texas), though Elliott stood out for different reasons.

Elliott was a big-time playmaker who made six interceptions and forced three fumbles during his junior season. He returned two picks for touchdowns. Elliott is also an impactful hitter who had 8.5 tackles for loss in his final college year before declaring early for the draft.

Elliott's knack for making plays showed up in practice both as a rookie and this season, as he had some of the most eye-popping picks and biggest hits of the summer.

His playing style earned him the nickname of "The Joker," which is quite timely considering the release of the movie "Joker" on Friday.

"Chuck has been playing a little more than DeShon, but DeShon is ready to play. There's no question about that," Harbaugh said. "He's been chomping at the bit to play."

The Ravens will also need to figure out who wears the helmet with the communication system in it moving forward. Baltimore gave Jefferson the job two weeks ago after linebacker Patrick Onwuasor began the year with it. Harbaugh said it is undetermined as of now.

Meanwhile, Jefferson will go to work trying to return from a brutal knee injury.

"Tony Jefferson, obviously, is the heart and soul of us, a leader, and a great player," Harbaugh said. "He's just a high-energy player – a guy that flies around, makes plays, a big communicator for us in the back end. So those are going to be challenging things.

"At the same time, those are things that happen in this game. You just have to deal with them. The guy who has to deal with them the most is Tony. Tony is going to have the toughest road to travel, emotionally and spiritually. And he will. He'll be up for the challenge, no question about it. He'll come back stronger than ever."

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Phil Mickelson Gives Marlon Humphrey Advice

Marlon Humphrey is known for his hot takes, but attacking coffee is just too far for Lefty.
news

What Mink Thinks: Summer Fun Brings Out the Over-Protective Media and Fans

Lamar Jackson's latest summer fun caught on video, this time at his literal "Fun Day with LJ" event, drew the ire of some media members and fans.
news

Late for Work 7/13: NFL Executives Have Wide Range of Opinions on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson places top 10 among quarterbacks, though voters struggle to quantify his abilities. Greg Roman determined to establish a passing offense. The legend of Ben Cleveland continues to grow.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Crosses Kids Up During Annual Fun Day with LJ

Check out Lamar Jackson play quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback while having fun with kids in his native South Florida.
news

Around the AFC North: Is Ben Roethlisberger Tipping-Off Opponents?

Browns reporters say they aren't the favorites in the AFC. Cincinnati ranked last among NFL travel destinations.
news

Late for Work 7/12: The Most 'Up for Grabs' Position on Ravens Roster

The competition at wide receiver will "separate" once training camp begins. Kids show their love of Lamar Jackson at his Florida Funday.
news

SociaLight: Kevin Zeitler Did Pass Blocking Sets While Wife Was in Labor

The Ravens' new right guard doesn't take a day off – not even during the birth of his second child.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens could entertain trades at a few positions this summer. The top of the Ravens' list of Unanswered Important Questions is Ronnie Stanley. Here's what they're saying in Steelers country.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Three Defensive Players Who Are Ready to Step Up

The Ravens are ranked 10th among potential Super Bowl winners. Could Justin Tucker win the NFL MVP award? Don't underestimate Kevin Zeitler's importance to the offense. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says former Raven Eric Weddle would make a great coach.
news

Late for Work 7/8: Deshaun Watson's Deal May Be Best Gauge for Lamar Jackson's Extension

Marlon Humphrey is ranked the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is tabbed as the Ravens' top candidate to become a first-time Pro Bowler this season.
news

Mailbag: Will a Ravens Receiver Reach 1,000 Yards?

Will Lamar Jackson top 1,000 rushing yards? Who is an under-the-radar player heading into camp? What's the biggest remaining weakness?
news

Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Adding to its impressive list of award-winning content, Ravens Productions receives five Capital Emmy Awards. 
Advertising