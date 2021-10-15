Late for Work 10/15: Majority of Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Majority of Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off when Lamar Jackson and the AFC North-leading Ravens host Justin Herbert and the AFC West-leading Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, and the pundits are expecting Week 6's marquee matchup to be a shootout that goes down to the wire.

Twenty-four of the 30 pundits we looked at who predicted the score have the game being decided by three points or less (the other six have it being decided by four-to-six points).

Ravens fans have grown accustomed to being on the edge of their seats this season, as four of the team's five games have come down to the final play, including two that went into overtime.

The Ravens (4-1) have shown a knack for finding ways to win those games, but the majority of pundits we sampled (34 of 51) believe the Chargers (4-1) will pull out the victory.

Both teams are coming off thrilling wins. Herbert seemed like a lock for AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in the Chargers' 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.