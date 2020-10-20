Late for Work 10/20: Ravens Have Questions, But History Shows There's Cause for Optimism

Ravens Have Questions, But History Shows There's Cause for Optimism

It was noted in yesterday's Late for Work that the past two times the Ravens started 5-1, they went on to win the Super Bowl.

With the team not clicking on all cylinders and four of their five wins coming against teams with a combined record of 4-18-2, the inevitable "but" followed.

"But no one will be talking about title aspirations after a win in Philadelphia," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote after Baltimore escaped with a sloppy 30-28 win over an injury-depleted Eagles squad.

However, there is another "but" that is applicable, as in "but no one was talking about title aspirations at various points in the 2000 and 2012 season either."

In 2000, the Ravens' 5-1 record came with major concerns about the offense, which failed to score a touchdown in back-to-back wins that got them to 5-1. The Ravens' touchdown drought continued over the next three games — all losses.

At 5-4 and with an offense that went an entire month without finding the end zone, the Ravens didn't look like a playoff team much less a team that would be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. But they went on to win their final seven games, and while the historically good defense was the catalyst, the offense scored nearly 28 points per game during that stretch.

In 2012, the Ravens' 5-1 record was boosted by three consecutive close wins over non-winning teams. The following week, they were routed by the Houston Texans, 43-13. Then they lost three games in a row in December, including a deflating 17-point loss at home to the Denver Broncos, to fall to 9-5. They fired the offensive coordinator after the second of those three straight losses.

No one gave the Ravens a chance against the top-seeded Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs, but then the "Mile High Miracle" happened, and a few weeks later, the Ravens were Super Bowl champions again.

Does all of that mean the Ravens are a lock to win the Super Bowl this season? Of course, not. But it also shows that whatever concerns there may be about the team, it would be foolish to dismiss them from the Super Bowl conversation in October.

The Ravens are 19-3 in their past 22 regular-season games and 25-4 in their past 29. That's a pretty large sample size, so there's plenty of reason to believe they will get better.