Late for Work 10/19: More Questions Than Answers After Win Over Eagles 

Oddsmakers still give Baltimore one of the best chances to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season, but Sunday's 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles left pundits with more questions than answers on the Ravens' season-long outlook.

"The Ravens improved to 5-1 for the first time since their Super Bowl seasons in 2000 and 2012," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "But no one will be talking about title aspirations after a win in Philadelphia."

"Yes, the Ravens are 5-1, but they seem no closer to fixing some of their nagging problems than they did a week ago, and it almost cost them against a depleted Eagles team that was rightly booed in the first half," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "Yes, the Ravens are 5-1, and the franchise's only two teams to start with five wins in six games went on to win the Super Bowl. But from week to week, from quarter to quarter, from play to play, they look at times like a team with all the pieces and only a faint idea of how to put them all together."

It was the first regular season win by single digits since last year's 24-17 Week 14 win against the Buffalo Bills. After leading 17-0 at halftime and 30-14 with four minutes left, it shouldn't have been so close.

There's something to be said about grinding out a tough win on the road, but it's fair to question where the Ravens stand among the NFL's best right now.

"It's true that in the NFL, a win's a win," USA Today's Mike Jones wrote. "None of them are easy, no matter what the box score suggests. But Baltimore — a team that, at 14-2, boasted the best record in the NFL last season and aims to make a deep postseason run this season — should have handily dispatched the likes of Cleveland, Washington, Houston, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who own a combined 8-20-2 record.

"If the Ravens are to entrench themselves among the league's elite, some of the struggles from Sunday's game can't persist."