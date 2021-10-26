Late for Work 10/26: Stephen A. Smith Would Rather Have Joe Burrow Than Lamar Jackson

Analyst Says Ravens Need to Get Jackson Under Center More

An optimist would insist that the loss to the Bengals was just one game for the Ravens (5-2), who had won five straight. But excluding convincing wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, the Ravens' flaws have been on display.

While much of the focus has been on the Ravens' issues on defense (poor tackling, inconsistent defending the pass), former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said the team needs to fix the offense.

Lombardi said rather than spending their bye week concentrating solely on their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 7, the Ravens should be thinking about how to get things right for the playoffs.

"If Baltimore doesn't get Lamar Jackson under center, if they don't get him to where he can run more of bootleg, naked scheme and they continue to rely on the RPO game, they continue to rely on the over routes, they continue to rely on him running the ball, they're not going to win three playoff games. They're not going to win two playoff games," Lombardi said on "The GM Shuffle" podcast. "They're going to come against a coordinator who's going to take it away.

"Give credit to the Bengals and their coaching staff because they've seen it, they know how to play them and they did a great job of handling it. They were able to attack a bad offensive line for Baltimore, because it's a bad line, let's face it. Which is even more the reason why they should have Lamar under center. I think this is one of those moments in the season where, if you're John Harbaugh on the bye week, your goal isn't to play better next week, your goal is to prepare the team to play at the highest level in the playoffs. And it starts [with] how to solve this problem today. … This was a commentary on what's wrong with the Ravens come playoff time, and if they don't fix it now, it's going to haunt them again."

Harbaugh said yesterday that the Ravens are indeed thinking about the long term.