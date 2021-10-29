Late for Work 10/29: Ravens Can Improve Running Game Without Making a Trade

The Case for and Against Each AFC North Team Winning the Division

The Ravens missed an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the AFC North, as all four teams are now within a game of each other in the loss column.

With the midpoint of the season nearly here, The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker sized up the teams in the division and predicted their final records. Here are some excerpts:

Ravens (5-2)

Why they could win the division: "They have the best player in Jackson and a coach who excels at keeping them on track in John Harbaugh. Jackson is finally throwing to receivers who can flip a game with one big catch. They have the best special teams in the league. Their defense seems to be getting healthier, too."

Why they won't: "They're still a wounded team with no tackle depth, a group of running backs that doesn't scare anyone and a defense that has allowed three quarterbacks to throw for more than 400 yards. The Ravens can't fall back on power football the way they did down the stretch last season, and they better play well in November because they'll face the Green Bay Packers, the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams in Weeks 15, 16 and 17."

Predicted record: 12-5

Bengals (5-2)

Why they could win the division: "They discovered a new level of self-belief by standing up to the Ravens, even embarrassing them late in the game. [Joe] Burrow to [Ja'Marr] Chase is the new connection to fear in the AFC, and Cincinnati's defense has quietly played better than its offense. The Bengals have avoided the injuries that have harpooned the Ravens and Browns, and their remaining schedule is the easiest in the division."

Why they won't: "Burrow still throws interceptions at key moments, and the right side of his offensive line is not reliable. For all their young star power, the Bengals did not light it up on offense over the first five weeks. Were they rounding into form against the Ravens or playing over their heads? They have not had to deal with a major injury to an essential player or roll with the ups and downs faced by most contenders. They have put themselves in a wonderful position. Now, we'll see if they can hold it."

Predicted record: 11-6

Browns (4-3)

Why they could win the division: "The Browns have the best offensive line, best running back (Nick Chubb is averaging 104.6 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry) and best defensive player in the AFC North [Myles Garrett]. Even with injuries dragging them down, they have exceptional front-line talent. They're quietly very good on special teams as well, so they will be a difficult out for any opponent."

Why they won't: "The Browns might be better positioned to win without their starting quarterback than any serious playoff contender, but [Baker] Mayfield's uncertain status is still a problem. Without him, they had to scrape by the toothless Denver Broncos at home. On the other side of the ball, the Browns have given up 39 points a game to the three best offenses they've played, so their talent does not always translate to results. They won't face any 'easy' games after a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions."

Predicted record: 10-7

Steelers (3-3)

Why they could win the division: "The Steelers are a long shot, no matter which playoff odds you care to consult, but if they beat the Browns, they could get to 6-3 heading into a Week 11 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. [Ben] Roethlisberger has played poorly by almost any measure, but his past two games were his best of the season. The Steelers' defensive front still makes life difficult for any opposing quarterback, and coach Mike Tomlin always finds a way to keep his team competitive."

Why they won't: "The three teams ahead of them in the AFC North have played better, simple as that. With Roethlisberger seemingly on his last legs, the Steelers don't gain yards in chunks, and they're not as overwhelming on defense as they were a few seasons ago. They might not be favored in any of their last eight games, so they won't be in great position to make up ground if the Bengals and Ravens keep winning."