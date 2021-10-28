Late for Work 10/28: Pundits Say Secondary Is 'Major Concern' for Ravens

Colts Running Back Marlon Mack Continues to Be Linked to Ravens

The Nov. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and one player who continues to be linked to the Ravens is Marlon Mack.

The Ringer's Ben Solak is the latest to write that the Ravens should trade for the Indianapolis Colts running back. In his scenario, the Ravens would acquire Mack in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Mack, who rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games in 2019 after running for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games in 2018, suffered a season-ending torn Achilles last year in Week 1, and second-round pick Jonathan Taylor took over as the starter. This season, Mack has fallen to third on the depth chart behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Mack and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade.

"All parties benefit here. The Ravens can lean on Mack all season, who needs the opportunity to prove to teams that he still has the juice following his injury and recovery — Mack is only 25, after all, and will be a free agent after this season," Solak wrote. "Baltimore's running game should help Mack produce some eye-popping numbers, as the threat of Lamar Jackson always opens up lanes for rushers; and Mack should help the Ravens on the ground, taking some weight off of Lamar's shoulders.

"Meanwhile, the Colts can return a late-round selection that's likely better than the comp pick they'd get from Mack departing in free agency; while the Ravens can potentially recoup a comp pick if Mack improves his stock with a strong performance this year."

The Ravens rank fourth in the league in rushing, but that's largely because of Jackson, who leads the team with 480 yards and is on pace for a third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams and Le'Veon Bell have combined to average 76.4 rushing yards per game.

The team clearly misses the explosiveness of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who suffered season-ending injuries in the preseason.

However, The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker thinks it's unlikely that the Ravens would trade for Mack.