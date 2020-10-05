Late for Work 10/5: Ravens Are on Track to Reach Their Peak 

"This year, the Ravens know, they are catching no one by surprise," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "Tight end Mark Andrews said afterward that 'everyone kind of has a bull's-eye on us.' Still, they're 3-1, and they could be playing a lot better. There are worse situations to be in."

"Was it a great performance? Not even close," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Are there still concerns, like the pass rush, the downfield passing game and consistency running the football? You bet there are. Was the performance good enough to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team's next top-flight opponent four weeks from now? Probably not.

"But on a short week, after a deflating and humbling loss in prime time and without your All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and starting defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, the Ravens needn't offer any apologies for their victory Sunday. They just have to know that they are going to need to play a lot better in the weeks ahead and one sideline conversation late in the game between two of the team's biggest stars, quarterback Lamar Jackson and [Marlon] Humphrey, as backup quarterback Robert Griffin III finished the proceedings off suggests that they understand that."

Zrebiec suggested that maybe it's unfair to compare this year's team to last season given the roster changes and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. But the reality is that the Ravens have a better record than at this point last season.

And there's reason to believe they'll get better.

"So even after four weeks of imperfect play, these Ravens are, by one measure, one step ahead," Shaffer wrote. "[T]he Ravens enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record and a manageable October slate. They'll host the 1-2-1 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and travel to Philadelphia to face the [1-2-1] Eagles the week after. They should enter their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record."

There were plenty of positives to take away from Sunday's game. Lamar Jackson showed flashes of the MVP we saw last season, and the Ravens rushed for 144 yards on 4.5 yards per carry.

Defensively, they totaled three sacks and held Dwayne Haskins Jr. to an average depth of target of less than five yards.

"Perhaps Sunday best serves as a reminder that it's all about winning rather than piling up as many style points and records as possible," WNST's Luke Jones wrote. "You'd be hard-pressed arguing the Week 4 performance would have been good enough to beat the Chiefs, but the Ravens did more than enough against a lesser opponent.