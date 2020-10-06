Late for Work 10/6: Are Ravens No Longer One of Top Two Teams in AFC?

Are Ravens No Longer One of Top Two Teams in AFC?

The prevailing opinion before the season began was that the AFC was a two-team race between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens, the team with the best regular-season record last year.

However, the combination of the Ravens' convincing loss to the Chiefs last week and the fact that they have yet to hit on all cylinders thus far has some pundits questioning whether Baltimore is still one of the two best teams in the AFC.

That notion is balderdash, according to NFL.com's Adam Schein.

"Yes, the idle Steelers and Titans are 3-0. Yes, I lead the league in Bills love and they've earned their 4-0 mark. Heck, with Indy's defense, don't rule out the 3-1 Colts," Schein wrote. "But it's still Baltimore. Shame on you if you downgraded the Ravens after the loss to Kansas City.

"The Chiefs are the defending champs and clear favorites to win the Super Bowl again. Baltimore lost in prime time to Patrick Mahomes and Co. No shame in that. And no surprise, Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews bounced back with an easy win over Washington. Baltimore and Kansas City remain on an AFC Championship Game collision course."

Schein's point is well taken. On the other hand, several teams do appear to have closed the gap with the Chiefs and Ravens.

"This season began with only one team really having a serious chance of upending the Chiefs in Kansas City's quest for a second straight championship: The Baltimore Ravens," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha wrote. "Now it feels as if the list of quality contenders has ballooned as the first quarter of the season comes to a close.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers are legit. The Cleveland Browns are much improved. The Buffalo Bills have a blossoming star quarterback in Josh Allen and the Ravens – even after suffering a Monday night beatdown by Kansas City a week ago – still have enough talent to be considered a threat."

After seeing the New England Patriots hang with the Chiefs into the fourth quarter on the road last night despite not having starting quarterback Cam Newton, a strong case can be made that they should be in the conversation as well.

As for the Ravens, Ebony Bird's Chris Schisler said fans shouldn't be overly concerned at this point in the season about the team's uneven play.

"The expectations for the Ravens are too high for anyone to be happy. It's that simple," Schisler wrote. "The Ravens are supposed to be one of the best teams in the NFL. They are supposed to be legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. The fact of the matter is that everything is still on the table. This team looks more put together than the 2012 team did that won it all. They have more going for them than the 2000 Super Bowl team did during their touchdown drought.