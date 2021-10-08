Late for Work 10/8: Why Didn't Ravens Make a Serious Run at Stephon Gilmore?

On a side note, three former Ravens were selected as their team's MVP by the USA Today writers: Matthew Judon (New England Patriots), C.J. Mosley (New York Jets) and Tyrod Taylor (Houston Texans).

Should Ravens Be Concerned About Patrick Queen?

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had an uneven rookie season last year, but the first-round pick was good enough to finish third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Queen is still searching for more consistency this season. He's made splash plays but has room for improvement when it comes to tackling and pass coverage. So should the Ravens be worried about his second-year development?

Russell Street Report's Nikhil Mehta offered some perspective.

"After an excellent game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Queen has struggled with missed tackles and hesitation in Baltimore's last three contests. But even in bad games, he still has moments that pop on tape," Mehta wrote. " … Queen is still a tremendous athlete who is very early in his career. Playing middle linebacker in the NFL, especially in Baltimore, is a tough, high-pressure job. I absolutely think he'll turn it around, sooner rather than later."

Ebony Bird's Justin Fried expressed a similar sentiment

"At just 22 years old and possessing the raw, natural abilities that Queen does, it would be incredibly foolish to give up on the former LSU star so soon," Fried wrote. "It's fair to be concerned, but we're still just 20 games into his NFL career. Queen was always someone who was expected to take some time to adjust to the NFL game."

To Fried's point, Queen — who didn't start at LSU until his junior year in 2019 — was one of the youngest players in the NFL last season when he made his debut a month after turning 21. Moreover, because of the pandemic, rookies such as Queen had no practices until training camp and no preseason.

Queen isn't one to make excuses, though. He's made it clear that he sets high standards for himself and is determined to be a better overall player.