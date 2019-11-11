Late for Work 11/11: Lamar Jackson's Run and Shades Break the Internet

O-Line Consistency Has Been Key For Offense's Success

With all the attention surrounding Jackson and the skill players (deservedly so), the offensive line has been a consistent force all season. There were questions and concerns about how the unit would fare heading into the year, but they put together another clean pocket for Jackson on Sunday.

"It's time to celebrate the line, a major area of uncertainty coming out of training camp, for more than durability," Walker wrote. "These guys have played well almost every week and did so again in Cincinnati, where Jackson took zero sacks, and the Ravens matched their usual efficiency on the ground, averaging 5.9 yards per carry."

Consistency is key, and Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura, and Orlando Brown Jr. played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the blowout win. Marshal Yanda is still blocking at an elite level at 35-years-old, and Ronnie Stanley is establishing himself as one of the league's best left tackles.

"Jackson receives much of the credit for the offense's efficiency given his elusiveness and the defensive attention he commands," Walker wrote. "But it's worth noting that the Ravens' creative offense makes unusual demands on the linemen, who have to be ready for anything on any given play. They're not there to pass block 45 times a game like many of their peers on other teams.

"The Ravens line isn't the best in the league in any one area, but it's above average in all respects, from protecting Jackson to preventing stuffs at the line of scrimmage."

Jackson in Sunglasses Becomes a Certified Meme

