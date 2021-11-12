Late for Work 11/12: Pundits Try to Explain Ravens' Shocking Loss in Miami

Baltimore Beatdown's Frank J. Platko noted how this was a season-low for first half production.

"It does not appear to be a trend/issue [the Ravens] corrected during their week off," Platko wrote. "We now have a nine-game sample size saying the Ravens are a slow starting offense. Thursday night was the second time the Ravens have scored only three points at halftime, but their 132 offensive yards marked a season-low."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley called it a "troubling trend."

"The Ravens outgained the Dolphins, 93-11, in the first quarter and they only had a field goal to show for it," Hensley wrote. "That's been an ongoing problem for Baltimore, which has scored one first-quarter touchdown in its last seven games. Earlier this week, Jackson said he 'had no clue' why the Ravens are starting so slow. Baltimore obviously found no answers in Miami."