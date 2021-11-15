Late for Work 11/15: With NFL's Parity, Learn to 'Embrace Chaos' 

Are Changes Coming to the Offensive Line?

The Ravens offensive line is being discussed by multiple outlets after the Dolphins were merciless in sending the blitz on nearly every down. The Dolphins may have noticed some cracks in the foundation, which, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, has left Jackson as the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL.

"The only quarterback who has been sacked more than Jackson is Chicago rookie Justin Fields," Zrebiec wrote. "Jackson has been sacked at least three times in four consecutive games. Head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the way Jackson plays will inevitably lead to some sacks that the Ravens can live with, but 28 in nine games are too many. It's just one away from a career high for Jackson, and the Ravens still have eight games left."

Ebony Bird's Kristen Wong agrees with Zrebiec's assessment.

"[Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips] have been thrust forward into the spotlight as starting offensive linemen, but it seems like they may not yet be up to the task given their inconsistencies and Phillips' particular struggle to adapt to a new position (he filled in at right tackle after Patrick Mekari got injured)," Wong wrote.