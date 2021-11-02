Late for Work 11/2: Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fuller, Hayden Hurst Among Players Listed As Potential Trade Targets

**Marlon Humphrey's Return to Outside Cornerback Hasn't Gone As Well As Expected Thus Far

**

With the return of slot cornerback Tavon Young this season after missing all but two games the past two seasons, All-Pro Marlon Humphrey has been able to go back to being an outside cornerback. However, Humphrey has not played to his usual high standard thus far.

"According to TruMedia, [Humphrey] has spent 205 coverage snaps at either right or left cornerback and 80 of them in the slot [this season]," Zrebiec wrote. "It, however, has not translated to Humphrey being at the top of his game. According to Pro Football Focus numbers, Humphrey has allowed 17 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns as an outside corner. In the slot, he's given up seven catches for 94 yards and a score."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had eight catches for 201 yards in his matchup against Humphrey in Week 6 (not all against Humphrey). Humphrey also had an uneven performance against the Las Vegas Raiders' receiving corps in Week 1 and was beaten for a 33-yard touchdown by Kansas City Chiefs No. 3 receiver Demarcus Robinson in Week 2.

"Nobody has attributed Humphrey's lapses to him moving back outside. It's worth mentioning, however, that the Ravens did not feel like they were playing Humphrey out of position when they 'had' to use him in the slot the past two years," Zrebiec wrote. "They felt it was a nice fit, because it allowed Humphrey to use his physicality and he was in more play-making positions closer to the line of scrimmage."

Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said last week that he wants Humphrey to trust his technique.