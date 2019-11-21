Late for Work 11/21: Rich Eisen Raises the Stakes for Ravens

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also are top vote-getters at their positions, and the Ravens lead all teams in total votes.

Fans can continue to vote online until Dec. 12.

Sean McVay's OK With Eric Weddle Not Giving Up Ravens' Secrets

Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle made headlines over the summer when he said he wouldn't reveal his old team's secrets to his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. In advance of this Monday night's game in Los Angeles between the two teams, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay was asked by reporters yesterday if he'll pump Weddle for confidential information on the Ravens.

"I think what you respect about Eric is he's one of those guys that you pick his brain just because you want to talk some football," McVay said, per USA Today's Cameron DaSilva. "But in terms of some of the intricacies, I think he's got a lot of loyalty to those guys even if he's not there anymore. And I think those are things that I think he would probably say, 'I like talking ball with you,' but I don't want to do something that takes away from his ability to try to unfairly give information with the Ravens and I know that's something that he's communicated. So I haven't talked to him about it."

When the subject was first broached with Weddle during a film session with Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit in August, he said: "I can't give all the secrets away. Those are my guys. I can never turn my back on my guys over there. Coach McVay knows what he's doing. He doesn't need much.