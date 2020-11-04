Late for Work 11/4: What Pundits Are Saying About Ravens' COVID Situation

Ravens Among Winners After a Quiet Trade Deadline

Those looking for fireworks before 4 p.m. yesterday were left disappointed after a relatively quiet trade deadline came and went, but that didn't stop pundits from naming the Ravens as one of their trade deadline winners.

"The Ravens were looking for pass rush help in the summer, but the Jacksonville Jaguars opted to send Yannick Ngakoue to Minnesota instead of Baltimore, in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks," The Athletic's Lindsay Jones wrote. "Fast forward to October, and the Vikings, it turns out, were not one pass rusher away from making a playoff run, and the Ravens were still interested. Baltimore gave Minnesota a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick, which is likely less than they would have had to pay for Ngakoue a few months ago. Now they pick up a potentially game-changing pass rusher at about the same time of year as they added cornerback Marcus Peters a season ago."

Fansided's Cody Williams echoed similar praises for the Ravens after acquiring Ngakoue, saying that it may have been the most impactful trade of the deadline period.

"[T]he deal was absolutely pristine on the part of the Ravens," Williams wrote. "Not only was Baltimore able to pull off the deal and get a productive pass rusher for cheaper than what the Vikings paid to trade for Ngakoue from the Jaguars but they addressed a major need. They have been lacking individual edge-rushing presences for a bit now and Ngakoue, especially once he gets integrated, should fix that."

Despite joining the team just last Wednesday, Ngakoue still played 64 percent of the defensive snaps against the Steelers. He could see an even more significant role against the Colts with Judon and Bowser on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

There was speculation among fans and pundits that the Ravens would target a pass catcher or offensive lineman, but no additional moves came out of the Under Armour Performance Center. Only two trades across the NFL were made on Tuesday before the deadline.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec told Glenn Clark Radio hours before the deadline passed that he didn't expect General Manager Eric DeCosta to make any major moves outside of the Ngakoue trade, and that held true.