Seven Ravens Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Seven Ravens have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list:
- DB Terrell Bonds
- LB Tyus Bowser
- S DeShon Elliott
- LB L.J. Fort
- LB Malik Harrison
- LB Matthew Judon
- LB Patrick Queen
The Ravens had already placed cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
The Ravens are in the intensive protocol, which comes with altered rules for this week's preparation.
"The protocols are in place. The league, that's all defined in terms of how many days, in terms of what they consider to be close contacts and those kinds of things," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.