Seven Ravens Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Seven Ravens have been placed on the Reserve/COVID list:

DB Terrell Bonds

LB Tyus Bowser

S DeShon Elliott

LB L.J. Fort

LB Malik Harrison

LB Matthew Judon

LB Patrick Queen

The Ravens had already placed cornerback Marlon Humphrey on the COVID-19 list. The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Ravens are in the intensive protocol, which comes with altered rules for this week's preparation.