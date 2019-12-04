Late for Work 12/4: Why John Harbaugh Is a Coach of the Year Front-Runner 

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said it's not entirely surprising Harbaugh hasn't won the award because it usually recognizes the coach who has done the most with the least. For example, Zrebiec points out that New England's Bill Belichick's has only won the award three times with the last one coming in 2010.

"The Ravens have high expectations pretty much every year, so rarely has the team been viewed as overachievers," Zrebiec wrote. "Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta also have led one of the NFL's most well-respected front offices and Harbaugh often shares outside credit with them."

But the Ravens have exceeded expectations through 13 weeks. They revamped their offensive playbook this offseason and rank second in total offense, averaging a league-leading 207.8 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they lost some of their top players from last year's No. 1 unit and have rebounded quite well, thanks, in part, to some key mid-season additions.

Zrebiec said Harbaugh's relationship with Lamar Jackson, who has developed into an MVP front runner, and the Ravens' improvements on both sides of the ball, make him one of the worthy candidates for Coach of the Year.

Other top candidates Zrebiec mentioned for Coach of the Year are Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, who has the Steelers in playoff contention despite the loss of Ben Roethlisberger, Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks.

"[R]ight now, it's tough to have the debate about the Coach of the Year without giving Harbaugh major consideration," Zrebiec wrote.

Kay Adams: Baltimore Was the 'Loudest Atmosphere I Have Ever Been In'

Even in downpour conditions, the Ravens Flock showed up in numbers on Sunday.

I was there, and you had to wear nothing short of a trash bag to stay dry in the stands. "Good Morning Football's" Kay Adams and the NFL Network crew were also in attendance, and Adams said it was the loudest atmosphere she's ever been in on a TV set.

"It was a playoff atmosphere," Adams said. "I saw 80-year old grandmothers in Ravens gear in the soaking rain going, 'Big Truss!' running around screaming it around the stadium. It was the best atmosphere, and it reminded me of just what I love about football. I had the perfect NFL football day in Baltimore.