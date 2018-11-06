Late for Work 11/6: Is Ravens Defense Good Enough? And in 2018, Does it Even Matter?

Yes, a big part in answering this question is Baltimore's offense has averaged just 20 points during this losing streak. With how games are being officiated, it has certainly made it easier for a team to win based around offense. As The Ringer’s Robert Mays put it, "Sunday's games were full of stellar performances from offenses that couldn't be denied, and we should be seeing most of those units come playoff time."

Averaging 20 points per game simply isn't close to enough with how explosive offenses can be in the NFL in this era. The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi even referred to Baltimore's offense as a "significant obstacle" to its chances of making the postseason.

The Ravens defense is still No. 1 in the NFL in average yards allowed per game (305), which is a pretty good metric for determining how a defense is doing. However, four of the top five defenses in that category - Baltimore, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Dallas – would not make the playoffs if the season were to end right now.

On the flip side, three of the top five offenses in the NFL in terms of yards gained per game – Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City and Pittsburgh – would all make the playoffs.

"The way the rules have been set up, it's a scoring league," former NFL quarterback Trent Green and CBS analyst, said on Glenn Clark Radio. "That's the way the league's set up. They want excitement, they want points, they want things going on and that's just the reality of it right now."

Still, there are some who don't believe the Baltimore defense's recent performances indicate it is good enough to be relied upon, despite holding a couple top offenses to below its average points scored. The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker cited the defense allowing a 22-yard pass to Pittsburgh's backup quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, in a critical moment of Sunday's game as evidence the unit isn't the NFL's best, no matter what the numbers say.