Late for Work 11/6: Will Teams Find a Blueprint for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' Offense?

Thomas told Patrick the Ravens were confident in their ability to beat the Patriots, but they didn't want to make that known in the week leading up.

"We just stayed humble with it," Thomas said. "We definitely didn't want to give Brady any bulletin board material. We understood that we had a great chance to win, but once we got out there … we knew we had a chance to win."

When asked about the possibility of facing the Patriots in the playoffs, Thomas didn't back down and acknowledged the loss could be used as fuel for Belichick and company.

"For them, it could add extra motivation," Thomas said. "Brady might have a better grasp on how we move, but I still like our chances."

Was Jackson Tipping Plays Against the Pats?

During Sunday night's broadcast, NBC's Cris Collinsworth suggested Jackson was tipping plays against the Patriots when he dried his hands on his towel before the snap. When Jackson did this, Collinsworth presumed it meant the Ravens would pass. When he didn't, it meant a run.

The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia used his best investigative journalism and dove into the film to see if Collinsworth's theory held up.

Kapadia found that on 39 plays after Jackson touched his towel, 21 were passes and 18 were runs. On 26 plays after Jackson didn't touch his towel, 20 were runs and six were passes.

"So was it more likely than normal that they'd pass when he dried his hands?" Kapadia wrote. "Yes. But the towel touch was not a tell that the Ravens were passing.

It looks like there wasn't a strong enough correlation between Jackson's pre-snap hand placement before the snap, but even if there was, pundits like ForTheWin's Charles Curtis believe it wouldn't have mattered.

"Let's take a second to acknowledge that even if Jackson was tipping plays, he and the Ravens were still unstoppable," Curtis wrote. "That tells you all you need to know about how dominant Jackson has been this season."

Quick Hits