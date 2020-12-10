Late for Work 12/10: Ravens' Playoff Odds Vary, But Beating Browns Is Crucial

Is Defense's Showing Against Cowboys Cause for Concern With Browns Next?

After the Ravens rushed for 294 yards in their 17-point win over the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described Baltimore's offensive performance as "an emphatic statement."

Conversely, did the Ravens defense make a different kind of statement by allowing the Cowboys offense to gain nearly 400 yards, their highest total since Week 5 when Dak Prescott was the starting quarterback?

NFL Network's James Jones said the Ravens should be concerned about their defense heading into Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, who have gained 459 and 458 total yards in their past two games.

The Browns have the No. 2 rushing attack in the league, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who both have a chance to run for 1,000 yards this season (and that's with Chubb having missed four games). Quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a game in which he threw four touchdowns and posted a season-high 147.0 quarterback rating in a 41-35 win over the Tennessee Titans.

"This Ravens defense did not slow the Cowboys down at all, not in the run game, not in the pass game," Jones said. "You have Kareem Hunt, you have Nick Chubb coming in the building and they are ready to go to work. They watched the tape. … You see the holes that [Ezekiel Elliott] is running through. You see receivers wide open on the football field.