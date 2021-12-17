Late for Work 12/17: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Packers Game 

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens are overmatched.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport: "This is two teams heading in opposite directions. "The Packers are rolling and just took over the top seed in the NFC. The Ravens are reeling and could be without Jackson. Even if their star quarterback does play, his mobility will be affected, and it's not like the Ravens were playing well offensively before Jackson hurt his ankle. Throw in Baltimore's difficulties defending the pass, and you have the makings of a double-digit win for the Pack."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "This is one of the better games of the week, but Lamar Jackson's health is the big concern for the Ravens. If he can't go, it will be Tyler Huntley. If Jackson does go, how healthy will he be with the ankle injury? The Packers will throw a good defense at whoever starts and we know Aaron Rodgers can light up the banged-up Baltimore secondary. Packers big."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "The Packers are the better team right now from a talent standpoint when you factor in all the injuries. Kudos to John Harbaugh for holding that team together through all the injuries. My gut feeling is we're not going to see Lamar Jackson in that game. Not that there's a gigantic dropoff from Jackson to Huntley, but obviously they're better off with Jackson. I like the Packers in this game. I like the Packers to cover."

Don't count out the Ravens if Jackson plays.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "As recently as a month ago, Baltimore would have been favored by at least a field goal in this game. I like the Ravens to cover and possibly win this home game if Lamar Jackson plays. I have seen too many faulty Baltimore teams play their best just when all hope looks lost, often late in the season. The matchups on the outside are problematic for this Ravens secondary, but if Lamar plays, I think Joe [Buck] and Troy [Aikman] are going to have a fun one."

The Ravens' huge advantage in special teams could be an X-factor.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Ravens still rank first in Football Outsiders' special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker made field-goal attempts of 50, 42 and 55 yards in Cleveland and has made 28 of 30 overall in another remarkable season. Devin Duvernay is one of the league's most dangerous returners, with a 14.4-yard average on punts and a 24.2-yard average on kickoffs. That's bad news for the Packers, who gave up 259 return yards in their Week 14 victory over the Chicago Bears and rank last in special teams DVOA. Kicker Mason Crosby has made just 19 of 28 field-goal attempts, with eight misses between 30 and 49 yards."