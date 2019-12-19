Late for Work 12/19: Are the Ravens a Dynasty in the Making?

Are the Ravens a Dynasty in the Making?

Remember back before the season began when the Cleveland Browns were the AFC North favorites and the defending division champion Ravens were on several lists of the 2018 playoff teams most likely to miss the playoffs?

Fast-forward to Sunday's Week 16 game in Cleveland, where the Ravens (12-2), winners of 10 straight games and their second consecutive division title, can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while the Browns (6-8) have been one of the NFL's biggest underachievers.

Not only have the Ravens become the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but with a record-tying 12 players named to the Pro Bowl this week – including 10 who are signed for 2020 and three that will still be playing on their rookie contracts – it's not unreasonable to wonder whether the Ravens are a dynasty in the making.

"With a bright future thanks to the young and cheap Pro Bowl talent on the roster, I can't help but think a dynasty is just being born in front of our eyes," Ravens Wire's Matthew Stevens wrote.

"They have the MVP front-runner at quarterback [in Lamar Jackson], a dynamic offensive scheme, young talent at wide receiver and tight end, enough top cornerbacks to shut down both passing attacks and young pass rushers just starting to hit their stride. Top it off with a legitimate Coach of the Year candidate in John Harbaugh and the league's best front office and you have the recipe for continued success."

Of the Ravens' 12 Pro Bowl selections, only linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Marcus Peters are set to hit free agency this offseason. The Ravens are projected to have $51.5 million in cap space by OverTheCap.com.