Late for Work 12/22: As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different

As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different

The more Tyler Huntley plays, the more people comment on how much his skill set mirrors Lamar Jackson's.

The most obvious trait shared by Huntley and Jackson, of course, is their ability to run and juke defenders. When comparing them as passers, however, that's where the similarities end.

"For as much as the two might have in common — their South Florida ties, their dual-threat ability — Jackson and Huntley operate coordinator Greg Roman's passing attack with almost competing approaches," The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "At one end of the spectrum is Jackson, a deep-throwing, middle-field-targeting, occasionally-too-patient veteran. At the other end is Huntley, a quick-trigger, field-spreading newcomer with just two career starts."

Shaffer noted that Huntley and Jackson are both averaging around eight yards per carry on scrambles, but they couldn't be more different as passers.

"If Jackson's closest NFL analogs are strong-armed, aggressive peers like Russell Wilson and Josh Allen, Huntley's might be Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan, field generals who prefer paper cuts to uppercuts. His longest completion Sunday, as determined by air yards, traveled just 15 yards downfield," Shaffer wrote.

Huntley has the eighth-fastest average time to throw among the 40 qualifying quarterbacks on Next Gen Stats (2.66 seconds); Jackson has the fifth slowest (2.96 seconds). Huntley has the seventh-lowest average intended air yards (7 yards downfield per attempt); Jackson has the second highest (9.6 yards per attempt).

It's uncertain whether Jackson (ankle) will be healthy enough to start Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals or if Huntley will make his second consecutive start.

"If Huntley is called on again Sunday in Cincinnati, the Ravens could benefit from his get-the-ball-out approach — and also from more Jackson-esque big plays," Shaffer wrote. "The Bengals sacked Jackson five times in Week 7, flustering him with 'Cover 0' blitzes and taking away his escape routes on scrambles. They also allowed back-to-back 30-plus-yard pass plays to wide receivers Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and Rashod Bateman on the third-quarter touchdown drive that gave the Ravens their final lead of the game."

Huntley, who led the Ravens over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 and played well in relief of the injured Jackson in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, is coming off an outstanding performance against the Green Bay Packers in which he threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns.