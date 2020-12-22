Late for Work 12/22: Multiple Teams Looking at Wink Martindale as Head Coach Candidate

'Hollywood' Brown Coming on Strong Down the Stretch

This was supposed to be a breakout season for second-year wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who showed flashes of his first-round talent as a rookie while playing with a screw in his foot as he recovered from Lisfranc surgery.

Instead, it's mostly been a challenging campaign for Brown, who expressed his frustration on social media after catching one pass for three yards on two targets in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

However, Brown has come on strong in recent weeks, and his play has helped rejuvenate the Ravens' passing game as the team makes a playoff push.

Since failing to catch any of his three targets in a Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brown has 17 receptions for 272 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his past four games.

"Slowly but surely, though, Brown is starting to assert himself as the big-play threat the Ravens expected him to be this season," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

In the Ravens' 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Brown equaled his season-high with six catches (on seven targets) and his 98 receiving yards were the most he's had in a game since Week 1. That performance came after not practicing all week due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.