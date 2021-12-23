Late for Work 12/23: Mark Andrews Solidifies Rise From Draft Steal to AFC's Top Tight End

Andrews was a central figure in the Ravens' offense the past three seasons, but he's taken his game to an elite level this year.

He is third in the AFC in receiving yards (1,062), leads all tight ends in receptions (85), and is second among tight ends in touchdown catches (eight). Andrews also leads all tight ends in 20-plus-yard receptions (16) and receiving first downs (62).

Clearly, the Ravens got a steal when they drafted Andrews out of Oklahoma in the third round (86th overall). Yahoo! Sports' Eric Edholm looked back at why Andrews, who won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in 2017 and was projected as a second-round pick, didn't go higher in the draft.

Edholm noted that Andrews had some disappointing combine workouts and came up short on desired measurements for wingspan, arm length and hand size.

"There also were questions about how much Andrews' college production was inflated by a supersonic OU offense led by Baker Mayfield and designed by offensive whiz Lincoln Riley, with blue-chip talent at running back, offensive line and receiver," Edholm wrote. "It was also an offense that often feasted on leaky Big 12 defenses.

"Andrews also was dinged for his blocking ability by some evaluators and, because he has type 1 diabetes, some teams added a layer of medical concern to his dossier. In college, Andrews had multiple incidents where his blood sugar dropped to the point of him being unresponsive."

Whatever concerns there were about Andrews heading into the draft, Edholm said that "Andrews falling as far as he did feels absurd now."

Edholm said the Ravens signing Andrews, 26, to a four-year contract extension worth a reported $56 million prior to the start of this season "is proving to be a grand slam."