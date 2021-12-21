Late for Work 12/21: Playoff Chances Have Plummeted, But Ruling Out Ravens 'Would Be a Mistake'

John Harbaugh's Two-Point Conversion Decisions 'Haven't Really Been About Analytics'

The debate over Harbaugh's decision to attempt a two-point conversion with 42 seconds left in Sunday's game continues to rage on. One aspect of the conversation is how much analytics factored into the decision.

Harbaugh said after the game that he doesn't always go by the book regardless of what the analytics say to do in a given situation.

"It's mostly gut," Harbaugh said. "The numbers are the numbers, but the numbers aren't perfect. I can tell you this; I've shot a lot of holes in the numbers with the numbers guys. The numbers are never going to be perfect. They don't take everything into account, so you just make a decision. The numbers are part of it, but the numbers aren't the main decision."

The Ringer's Rodger Sherman agreed with Harbaugh's thought process.

"The logic on Sunday's two-point conversion call is easy to understand. This wasn't riverboat gambling. This wasn't 'analytics.' … This was just a head coach looking at the game and trusting his gut on what would give his team the best chance to win," Sherman wrote. "This was a team with 17 players on injured reserve, five more on the COVID list, plus four more starters who were neither on IR or COVID-IR but were inactive. I don't know if they're the most injured team in NFL history, but they've gotta be close. As such, the Ravens were big underdogs on Sunday — and both logic and historic evidence indicate that big underdogs shouldn't play for OT.

"By the end of Sunday's game, six of their seven top corners from the start of the season were gone, as were both of the team's Week 1 starting safeties. Would you send your fourth- and fifth-string cornerbacks out for another 10 minutes against Aaron Rodgers? What if I told you your own MVP quarterback was injured, and you were starting an undrafted [second-year player] at QB? Would you want to extend the game, or reduce it to a single play?"

Slate's Alex Kirshner expressed a similar sentiment.

"There are a couple of situations where math should make a coach's decision obvious, but the Ravens' decisions the past few weeks haven't really been about 'analytics' at all," Kirshner wrote. "They've been about Harbaugh evaluating his team in ways that sound more old-school than new, arriving at football decisions rather than mathematical ones, and then watching them not work out.

"The outcomes have been bad for the Ravens, but they haven't come down to math nearly as much as they've come down to football rationale. If we accept that aggressive coaches are just coaching football rather than attempting a full-on Excel takeover of the sport, we'll understand them better and unlock a more productive way to evaluate their decisions in critical moments."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio looked at various factors that affected Harbaugh's decision to go for two. One that hasn't been talked about much is the pressure it would have put on the Packers if the two-point conversion was successful and the Ravens were ahead by a point as opposed to the score being tied.