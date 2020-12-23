Late for Work 12/23: Pundits Believe Jackson Is Regaining His MVP Form

Power Rankings: Confidence Building as Ravens Make a Playoff Push

The Ravens are playing some of their best football, and confidence continues to build in the latest power rankings. Baltimore continues to rise, moving up at least one spot in five of the six publications we looked at this week.

In Monday's edition of Late for Work, some pundits talked about the possibility of the Ravens being a dangerous team if they can reach the playoffs. Now we're starting to see more and more of that discourse.

"The Ravens have won three straight games and suddenly look like a major player in the AFC playoffs – if they get there, of course," NFL.com's Dan Hanzus wrote. "The Browns, Colts and Dolphins all also won on Sunday, keeping Baltimore locked into the eighth seed for the time being. Don't let them in, AFC. Consider this your warning."

"With the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals left on the regular-season schedule, the Ravens are in good shape to make the playoffs again," BR wrote. "And the beating that they laid on the Jaguars sent a notice to the rest of the AFC that no one should want to face them in the first round."

The Ravens made the biggest jump this week in USA Today's rankings, moving from No. 10 to No. 6. They also jumped up three spots in ESPN, NFL.com, and Bleacher Report's rankings.

Sports Illustrated was the only publication that didn't move up the Ravens after their win over the Jaguars. In fact, they moved back one spot, likely because SI has had a rotating group of authors for their power rankings each week.

SI's Albert Breer expressed similar confidence in the Ravens as we've seen from other pundits.

"It seems like coming out of their COVID outbreak, the Ravens have rediscovered their identity, and Lamar Jackson is running and working the ball around more efficiently," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote. "And this time, Baltimore will head into January as the hunter, rather than the hunted."