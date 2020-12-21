Late for Work 12/21: Ravens Are Becoming the Team 'No One Wants to Play'

Defensive Line and Secondary Step Up Amid Key Injuries

The Ravens were without two of their top cornerbacks in Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, and one of their top interior defensive linemen in Calais Campbell, but pundits were still impressed with the defensive performance.

"Against a banged-up Ravens secondary on Sunday, there was room for belief that Jacksonville's weapons could make some plays," Baltimore Beatdown's Frank Platko wrote.

The defense got back on track, and the Jaguars' passing attack was never a factor in the game. Gardner Minshew was held to just 226 passing yards and didn't throw his first touchdown until midway through the third quarter. By then, the game was already out of reach.

"Jacksonville did little damage through the air until later in the second half when the game was already decided. Even when their receivers did make receptions, more often than not the coverage was tight and defenders were in good position," Platko wrote. "The strength of the Ravens defense is their secondary, so it's encouraging to see backups and recent call ups from the practice squad step up when their number is called."

While the Jaguars haven't necessarily been a dangerous offense this season, Platko said it was an encouraging sign to see the reserve players in the secondary step up. He praised the play of Anthony Averett, Tramon Williams, and Pierre Desir.

The Ravens understand the importance of secondary depth. They have the fourth-most cap space invested into the defensive back group this season. And while the injuries to Smith and Peters aren't expected to keep them out long term, it's a good sign that Baltimore can count on other players to step up in their absence.

The defense also held James Robinson, who entered the game with the third-most rushing yards in the league, to 35 rushing yards and 2.2 yards per carry. The Jaguars have relied on Robinson and the run game to keep them competitive but it was hardly a factor on Sunday.