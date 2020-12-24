Late for Work 12/24: Ravens Making Strong Case They're the Best Team in AFC North

Ravens Making Strong Case They're the Best Team in AFC North

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Ravens are looking like who we thought they were.

The Ravens entered the season as prohibitive favorites to win their third consecutive AFC North title. That won't happen, but despite sitting in third place with a 9-5 record, there is growing sentiment that they are indeed the best team in the division right now.

The first-place Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped three games in a row after an 11-0 start, including a stunning 27-17 loss to the three-win Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The second-place Cleveland Browns (10-4) are playing well and have won five of their past six games, but their lone loss during that stretch was to the Ravens, who also beat them in Week 1.

"Earlier this month, Baltimore was scrambling to fill its game-day roster after enduring one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks in professional sports," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "In the wake of that, suddenly the Ravens have become the most dangerous team in the AFC North during the playoff homestretch."

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo said: "I'm starting to buy into the Ravens. They're my team. They're the team I think is the best [in the AFC North]. They're starting to look more like 2019. … I just think that the Ravens have all of the pieces.

"Their last game [against the Steelers] was with [Robert Griffin III]. If they're playing at full strength, I don't think it's a contest right now. The Ravens are trending in the right direction, Steelers are going the wrong way. But I can see the argument also for the Browns the way Baker Mayfield is playing right now."

Unfortunately, the Ravens cannot win the division title even if they are victorious in their final two games, and they might not even make the seven-team AFC playoff field. They're currently the eighth seed and will need help.

If the Ravens do make it to the postseason, they might be the team no one wants to play. NFL Network's Michael Robinson said Baltimore is the biggest threat among the wild-card contenders to make a Super Bowl run.